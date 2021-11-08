Vernon firefighters respond to downtown structure fire

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the downtown core late Friday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on November 5, firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire in a business in the 3100-block of 32nd Street (HWY 97). Upon arrival, crews confirmed smoke and fire could be seen coming from inside a doorway. Firefighters knocked the fire down quickly and were able to contain it to a small portion of the building.

Once it was safe for crews to enter the building, they confirmed there were no extensions to other parts of the structure and began addressing smoke that spread to other portions of the business.

“There are some apartments on the second floor of the building, but not immediately above the business where the fire happened,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Everyone was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported during the incident.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and BC Hydro also attended the scene. The cause of fire is not known at this time and an investigation will be underway.