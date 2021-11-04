Vernon firefighters respond to recreational trailer fire on Anderson Way

Firefighters responded to a significant recreational trailer fire in the north end of the City Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a recreational trailer fire in a parking lot in the 5100-block of Anderson Way. Upon arrival, firefighters found the trailer fully involved and still attached to a truck.

“The crew was able to contain and extinguish the fire very quickly, preventing it from spreading to the truck,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Thankfully the truck and trailer were parked away from any structures, which minimized risk to nearby businesses. The interior of the enclosed trailer has been significantly damaged from fire and smoke.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended the scene. The cause of fire is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway. No injuries have been reported.