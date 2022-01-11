Vernon firefighters respond to structure fire Tuesday morning

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on 25th Avenue early this morning (Tuesday).

At approximately 1:10 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from a single storey house in the 3600-block of 25th Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the front of the structure.

“Crews advanced on the fire and quickly contained it to the front portion of the house,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “The house sustained significant smoke and fire damage. When crews arrived, all occupants of the home were already outside and one person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and undetermined injuries.”

Once the fire was contained, crews confirmed there was no extension to other parts of the structure, nor adjacent properties.

Residents of the home will be displaced for a period of time and have been offered assistance through the Emergency Support Services (ESS) program.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and FortisBC also attended the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.