iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
-2°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Vernon firefighters respond to structure fire Tuesday morning

Vernon Fire Rescue

Firefighters responded to a structure fire on 25th Avenue early this morning (Tuesday).

At approximately 1:10 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from a single storey house in the 3600-block of 25th Avenue. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the front of the structure.

“Crews advanced on the fire and quickly contained it to the front portion of the house,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “The house sustained significant smoke and fire damage. When crews arrived, all occupants of the home were already outside and one person was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation and undetermined injuries.”

Once the fire was contained, crews confirmed there was no extension to other parts of the structure, nor adjacent properties.

Residents of the home will be displaced for a period of time and have been offered assistance through the Emergency Support Services (ESS) program.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and FortisBC also attended the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.

12