Vernon man revived by police

On Wednesday, February 17th, 2021, a frontline officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP located the man while conducting proactive patrols on 24th Avenue in Vernon.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., the officer found the man lying on the sidewalk with another person standing nearby.

The man was unresponsive and the officer determine he had possibly overdosed. The officer administered one dose of police issued naloxone and continued to provide first aid.



Our officers are frequently exposed to drug overdoses and part of our detachment’s harm reduction strategy in response to the opioid crisis is to equip and train our personnel in the use of naloxone. States Superintendent Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Throughout Canada, RCMP officers have administered naloxone 990 times since they began carrying it in 2016 and it’s clear that having this option immediately available to our frontline officers can reduce the harm of an overdose and save lives.



BC Ambulance Service arrived and transported the now responsive man to hospital for medical attention.