Today, the City of Vernon has announced that a municipal by-election will be held on December 4, 2021. Vernon voters will elect one (1) City Councillor to fill the seat left vacant after the passing of Councillor Dalvir Nahal.

Qualified candidates interested in putting their name forward for office in the City of Vernon 2021 by-election must submit their required nomination package during the Candidate Nomination Period, which begins October 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m. on October 29, 2021.

Key Dates:

October 1, 2021 Nomination packages available for pick-up at City Hall and on the City’s website

October 19, 2021 Nomination Period begins at 9:00 AM

October 29, 2021 Nomination Period ends at 4:00 PM

November 6, 2021 Campaign Period begins

December 4, 2021 Campaign Period ends

Advance voting days

November 24, 2021 Schubert Centre, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

November 25, 2021 Vernon Council Chambers, 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

November 27, 2021 Vernon Council Chambers, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

December 1, 2021 Vernon Council Chambers, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

December 2, 2021 Vernon Council Chambers, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

General voting day

December 4, 2021 Locations to be confirmed, 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Information and updates about the by-election will be available at vernon.ca/elections, shared on the City of Vernon’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), and published in the Vernon Morning Star.

“The health and safety of residents, volunteers and staff is the City’s top priority,” said Keri-Ann Austin, Chief Election Officer. “We recognize that comfort levels of voters in the community may vary as we continue to navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. You can rest assured that all COVID safety protocols will be in place at polling stations.”

Proof of vaccination is not required to vote in-person at any of the polling places.

The Local Government Act (LGA) requires a local government to hold a by-election when a council position becomes vacant prior to January 1 of the year in which a general local election is to be held. The next general local election is to be held in 2022.

For more information visit vernon.ca/elections and for campaign financing and advertising requirements visit elections.bc.ca.