Vernon & North Okanagan Immigration Pilot reaches First Anniversary

The Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) for the Vernon-North Okanagan is now one-year old and the pilot is attracting growing interest from local employers as they learn about its benefits in hiring skilled labour.

Leigha Horsfield, Executive Director Community Futures North Okanagan, which coordinates the pilot through a contract with the federal government says, "This program was initiated as a workforce development opportunity to support our local employers in attracting skilled workers. With over 18,000 potential candidates in our database, posted jobs draw qualified applicants. Employers have been successful in attracting legal, accounting, health, and animal welfare professionals as well as managers, construction workers, and other occupations."

To date, 29 principal applications have been recommended for permanent residency to the federal government. Some of the individuals had already been working and living in the community and were able to utilize this new pathway to immigration. Others applied from out of country and two of those have now arrived in the community. Altogether with their spouses and children, this pilot has resulted in 60 individuals who will be living and working in the North Okanagan.

Ms. Horsfield says, "We're happy with the results to date especially given the uncertainly in the economy with COVID shutting things down just one month into the pilot. There are still many vacancies for skilled labour positions within our region and we will continue to offer coordination and support services through the RNIP pilot."

The pilot is supported by Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services, the Local Immigration Partnership, the Chambers of Commerce, Okanagan College, the City of Vernon, the Regional District, Southern Interior Development Trust and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada with additional support and funding provided by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction and the Government of Canada.

The 3-year pilot began accepting applications in February 2020. One of 11 pilots across Canada, the Vernon - North Okanagan Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot supports employment in the North Okanagan and Coldstream districts and municipalities of Vernon, Lake Country, Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Lumby and Enderby.

The Rural & Northern Immigration Pilot website provides details for employers, applicants, and international students.