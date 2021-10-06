Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and The White Hatter bring cyber safety message into schools

In recent years, the RCMP has seen an increase in sextortion , cyberbullying, child luring, child pornography, and other types of online offences and inappropriate activity involving our students.

As part of the RCMP’s ongoing commitment to the health, safety, and wellbeing of youth in our communities, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has collaborated with The White Hatter to provide parents and students in School District 22 the opportunity to participate in two webinars focused on online safety.

The White Hatter, a company based out of Victoria, BC is a leader in online safety education who specializes in Internet Safety presentations. These webinars, which provide valuable online safety information, are free to participants thanks to the support of the North Okanagan Shuswap Crimestoppers Society who have generously covered the costs of the program.

Our children are spending more and more time online, and at younger ages and with the pace of technology, our children are being exposed to more and more risk as they navigate the online world, states Constable Neil Horne, School Resource Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. These webinars not only teach our children how to stay safe and protect themselves online, but also provide parents, who may feel overwhelmed trying to keep up with their children, with tools and resources so they can take an active role keeping their children and teens safe while using the Internet.

The two sessions offered include:



Wednesday, October 13th 9am-10:15am – an in classroom webinar on Social Media Safety and Digital Literacy for grade 6/7 students.



Wednesday, October 20th 7pm-9pm – Social Media Safety and Digital Literacy for Parents and Caregivers.



A link to access the presentations will be distributed to parents at a later date by their school administrators.