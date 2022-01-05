Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigating shooting and arson in same area

On Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of possible shots fired in a residential neighbourhood in Vernon. Shortly after 2:00 a.m., multiple frontline officers immediately responded to the 3700-block of 24th Avenue and confirmed that multiple shots had been fired and a residence had been struck numerous times.



The responding officers located several bullet casings on the ground outside the residence, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Police did not locate anyone injured in the shooting and initial findings from the investigation suggest this incident was not random and was a targeted attack.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the event, or any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the shooting, is asked to please contact Constable Klassen of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

On Friday, December 31st, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a small explosion outside of a residence on 24th Avenue in Vernon. At approximately 6:15 p.m., frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and personnel from Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the 3700-block of 24th Avenue where a small fire had been discovered near the outside wall of a residential building. Occupants of the building managed to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread prior to the arrival of emergency responders. No injuries were reported and the exterior of the building sustained a small amount of damage as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined; however, preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation suggest the fire may have been deliberately set and police are investigating the incident as an arson.

If you witnessed the incident or have information that may assist in the investigation, and have not yet spoken to police, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file 2021-24517.