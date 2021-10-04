Vernon North Okanagan RCMP respond to report of suspicious object

On October 3rd, 2021 just after 9 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of suspicious item in 3400-block of 32nd Street in Vernon. A member of the public found the cyclindrical device in an alleyway and immediately reported it to police.

Frontline officers, who were not immediately able to determine the nature of the object, cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of the public, and contacted the BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) for assistance.

The area will remain cordoned off until officers with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, have safely examined, and dealt with the item if necessary, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We are urging members of the public to avoid the area as we await the arrival of our EDU Team at the scene later this morning.

No additional information is available for release at this time.