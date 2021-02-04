Vernon pair arrested in stolen vehicle

Drugs, weapons and cash seized by Mounties after two people were arrested in a stolen vehicle in Vernon on Monday afternoon.



On February 1st, 2021, while conducting pro-active patrols, a member of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Downtown Enforcement Unit located a stolen vehicle parked outside of a residence on 24th Avenue. Shortly after locating the vehicle, stolen from a neighbouring community, the officer observed two individuals leave the residence and enter the vehicle. As police initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle, the driver manoeuvred around the police vehicles in an attempt to evade capture. Responding officers contained the vehicle before it entered the roadway, and in a further attempt to escape when the vehicle became disabled, the male driver left the vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, the driver was arrested without further incident and safely taken into custody. Police also arrested the female passenger in the vehicle.

The driver’s actions clearly showed that he was willing to put our officers and the public at risk in order to escape. Stated Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Thankfully, quick thinking and decisive action by our officers prevented any further risk to the public and resulted in a safe conclusion to the event.

Several weapons, cash, and a quantity of drugs were seized from the vehicle.



A 27-year old Vernon man and a 36-year old Vernon woman, face potential criminal charges and have both been released from custody.



The incident remains under investigation.