Vernon RCMP looking for missing woman

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 21-year old Suzie Clark who was last seen on Friday, February 19th, 2021, in Vernon.

Since her disappearance, efforts to locate Suzie have been unsuccessful. Police are concerned for her well-being and are turning to the public for assistance in locating her.

Suzie is described as:

Indigenous female

21 years old

Height 4’11” (150 cm)

Weight 104 lbs (47 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing:

black toque

black winter coat

black leggings

brown leather-suede boots

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suzie Clark is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.