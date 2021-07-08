Vernon RCMP Targeted Policing Unit investigate drug trafficking group

During the investigation of a suspected drug trafficking group, police officers from the Vernon North Okanagan Detachment’s Targeted Policing Section executed search warrants at two Vernon residences simultaneously last Wednesday (Jun 30).

The search of a residence in the 3500 block of 17 Avenue and at a residence in 1900 block of 33 Street resulted in seizure of quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash and other drug trafficking paraphernalia. Additionally, police located and seized a restricted handgun ,along with ammunition, and a prohibited device commonly known as a silencer.

The seizure of drugs and illegal firearms from those involved in supplying drug traffickers is key to the Detachment’s priority of enhancing public safety said Sgt David EVANS of the Vernon North Okanagan Targeted Policing Unit.

Police arrested two Vernon men, aged 27 and 24, for numerous drug and weapons offences. Both individuals are believed to have been supplying street level drug traffickers and the police investigation continues.