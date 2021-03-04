Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium to be used for vaccination clinics

In support of the provincial vaccination efforts for COVID-19, the City of Vernon is working with Interior Health to provide facilities for vaccination clinics. The Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium main floor and the Sunset breakout room will be closed to the public beginning March 8, for approximately eight months or until IHA no longer requires the space for vaccinations. Recreation Services will be working to find alternative spaces for programs and rentals that had been booked into the Auditorium.

“The use of the Auditorium for the vaccination clinics will have some impact on public usage, however Recreation Services has already identified alternative locations for most programs and staff will be in touch with user groups to discuss possible alternative locations for their events. Events must meet the Provincial Health Orders regarding safe, play environments”, said Doug Ross Director, Recreation Services.

Updated program information is available online at www.gvrec.ca and the Spring & Summer Greater Vernon Recreation Active Living Guide will be coming out on March 12.

“The use of the Auditorium for the vaccination clinics will be for a limited time, and the benefits to the Greater Vernon community outweigh any inconvenience that may occur”, said Mayor Victor Cumming. “We are happy to be working with Interior Health to host these vaccination clinics and we are looking forward to a time this fall when we can hopefully return to more normal activities”.

During the vaccination clinics, public attending the clinics will be encouraged to park in the Curling Rink Parking lot off of 39th Avenue and access a temporary entrance which is being established at the north end of the Auditorium. Public attending the Aquatic Centre or recreation programs will continue to access the Recreation Centre through the main entrance.