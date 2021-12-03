Vernon Rotary Club launches Community Fundraiser

A partnership between eight community minded restaurants and the Rotary Club of Vernon is seen as a winner for local charities and non-profits as well as the dining public and participating restaurants who are just now starting to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The restaurants each offer their own individual discount or special dining offer which is then listed on the Rotary Club’s Dining Discount Card.

The wallet sized cards cost $20 with all proceeds going to support local charities, non-profits and community projects. The purchaser can obtain dozens of offers per card – potentially saving several hundreds of dollars.

The Discount Dining Cards can be used immediately and they don’t expire until December 31, 2022.

Given the close proximity to Christmas, the Discount Dining Cards would make excellent rewards to employees and clients.

The Rotary Discount Dining Cards can be purchased at the Ticket Seller Box Office at the Performing Arts Centre at 3800 – 33rd St.

A local school group and two local sports teams have partnered with Vernon Rotary Club and are now selling the cards to raise funds for various projects including travel.

Other organizations such as PACs, Dry Grads, Sports Teams and Seniors Groups in need of funds can purchase a block of cards (minimum 25 cards) from Vernon Rotary Club for $10 each and earn a $10 commission per card for their efforts.