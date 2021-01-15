Vernon Salvation Army breaks record

The 2020 Christmas season was record breaking for The Salvation Army in Vernon.

The communities of Vernon and Lumby showed their support by recording $640,000 in financial donations, exceeding the goal of $500,000 for the first time in recent years. In addition to the monetary donations, we were also blessed by the significant volume of food donations that were given throughout December.

During the Christmas season, we were able to provide assistance to 554 households comprised of 1 136 individuals.

Throughout the rest of 2020 the Food Bank supported 1261 different households with ongoing assistance, of which 480 accessed services for the first time.