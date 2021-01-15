iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Vernon Salvation Army breaks record

Salvation Army

The 2020 Christmas season was record breaking for The Salvation Army in Vernon.

The communities of Vernon and Lumby showed their support by recording $640,000 in financial donations, exceeding the goal of $500,000 for the first time in recent years. In addition to the monetary donations, we were also blessed by the significant volume of food donations that were given throughout December.

During the Christmas season, we were able to provide assistance to 554 households comprised of 1 136 individuals.

Throughout the rest of 2020 the Food Bank supported 1261 different households with ongoing assistance, of which 480 accessed services for the first time.

 