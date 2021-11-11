Vernon welcomes two new Deputy Fire Chiefs

Alan Hofsink previously joined the City as its FireSmart™ program coordinator and has now taken on the role of Deputy Chief, Operations. He began his new position on October 25. Alan’s experience and success as a firefighter, fire officer, and manager will help the City of Vernon maintain a high standard of service delivery. His work in the community with the FireSmart program has helped further establish connections between residents living in the wildland-urban interface and Fire Services, to continue working together on critical FireSmart initiatives.

Russ Friesen joined the City on November 8 and fills the role of Deputy Chief, Prevention, Training, & Logistics. Russ is recognized as one of the most effective fire investigators in Western Canada. His experience as a firefighter, fire officer, fire investigator, and deputy fire chief will help VFRS continue to develop its fire investigation and prevention programs.

“Both Alan and Russ are community-minded individuals who are passionate about the fire service and, I believe, true servant leaders,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “This is an exciting time for our department and we are looking forward to working with Deputy Chief Hofsink and Deputy Chief Friesen.”

The City of Vernon is now in the recruitment process for a FireSmart coordinator.