Vernon Winter Carnival Drive Thru Ice Park

The 61st Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is fast approaching and construction on the Drive Thru Ice Park in Polson Park has officially begun.

Although the festival will look much different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organizers are thrilled to be hosting a Drive Thru event in Polson Park for the duration of Carnival.

"The Drive Thru Ice Park will feature Ice Sculptures and Wild West displays lining the roadway through Polson Park," said Vicki Proulx, Executive Director at Vernon Winter Carnvial. "Cars will drive through and enjoy not only the sights, but an audio story to go along with the visuals, kind of like a theme park ride."

Those wishing to participate in the event must have a vehicle as per COVID-19 Health Orders. The park will be open to drive through four times daily - 10:30am-12pm,

1-2:30pm, 3:30-5pm and 6-7:30pm from February 5-14, 2021. The 6-7:30pm Drive Thru will feature the ice and displays lit up, adding to the beauty of the park.

Tickets are just $10 per vehicle and can be purchased on the Vernon Winter Carnival website, or in store at the Vernon Winter Carnival office.

Vernon Winter Carnival advises Polson Park will be closed to the public February 5-14, between 9am and 9pm daily for the Drive Thru Ice Park event.

"On behalf of Vernon Winter Carnival we'd like to say thank you to the community and all our sponsors for the support in making this happen! We're so excited to be able to bring this activity to the community in a safe and fun way, added Proulx.

Visit the Vernon Winter Carnvial website for more information on the Drive Thru Ice Park, virtual events and volunteer opportunities.