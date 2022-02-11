Vernon winter Carnival Events Cancelled

A few winter Carnival events have been cancelled.

The Towne Theatre Free Movie event has been cancelled this Saturday Feb 12 due to the fire in the store next to the theatre.

While crews work to figure out the cause of the fire, the Towne Theatre will have to close their doors. Families who registered for this event can call the Carnival office for an exchange option free to charge.

Organizers had also previously advertised there would be fireworks on the last day of Carnival, Sunday Feb 13th.

Unfortunately they will not be moving forward.

"We look forward to bringing fireworks back to our community as soon as we can, but we will not be able to provide them for Carnival 2022. Thank you to everyone who was helping behind the scenes to make this happen, we really tried!"