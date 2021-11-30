Vernon Winter Carnival Tickets on Sale This Friday

The 62nd Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is less than 3 months away and events tickets are going on sale this Friday Dec. 3rd!

The goal for 2022 was to bring back beloved in-person events and introduce some new and exciting features to the festival. “The response from the community has been overwhelming! This is the most events we’ve ever had registered for Vernon Winter Carnival” Says VWC Society Chair Erik Olesen.

The festival will host over 150 events throughout the 10 days of Carnival, all of which will follow the most current health orders from the PHO. 53 of those events are hosted by Vernon Winter Carnival directly and the remainder are third-party events, hosted by a variety of local businesses and organizations.

There are 19 new events this year:

Escape the Mayhem – Okanagan Science Centre

VWC Winter Playground

Artist Trading Card Session – Black & Whites – Vernon Community Arts Centre

Ladies Night Out- Make-up and Cocktail Class – Okanagan Event Planners

Snogolf Tournament - VWC

Try Canskate Kids & Teens/Adult Skate – Vernon Figure Skating Club

Virtual Bingo Night – Halina Centre

To the Max 80’s Party – Greater Vernon Museum and Archives

Snow Pitch Tournament - VWC

Party Like Gatsby – Okanagan Event Planners

Towne Theatre Free Movie

Party in Plaid – Sherpa Events

Meant to Bee: Virtual Cheese, Mead & Honey Pairing Experience – Planet Bee

The Snowglobe Concert - VWC

And multiple new events at O’Keefe Ranch:

Blue Light Special

Film “Blue Steel” starring John Wayne

Blues Bands

Behind the Scenes Tour of O’Keefe Ranch

Cowboy Poetry

“We are thrilled to see the return of many beloved Carnival traditions, such as the Snow Sculptures at Silver Star, the 50th Annual Coca-Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament, and the 61st Annual Carnival Parade, just to name a few.” Says Executive Director of Vernon Winter Carnival Vicki Proulx. “We want to invite all community members to embrace winter and have Snow Much Fun this February!”