VPAG Looking for Artist Donations

The 36th annual art auction event, Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, will take place on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022. Once again, this year’s fundraiser will be a hybrid of live and virtual formats, allowing those who aren’t able to attend in person to still take part in the silent and live auctions!

Enjoy a vibrant evening of art and celebration as we look towards the bright future for the VPAG and art in Greater Vernon. Funds raised during the live and silent auctions provide important support to the Gallery throughout the year.

By donating to this year’s Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, you will be investing into the future of British Columbia's arts and culture. The deadline for artists’ donations is June 21st, 2022 at 5:00 PM. There are no application fees.

If you or anyone you know would like to be a part of this year’s MEA by donating artwork, you can drop off the artwork and donation form at the gallery no later than June 21, 2022 by 5:00 PM.