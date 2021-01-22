VPGA opens two new exhibitions

The Vernon Public Art Gallery opens two new exhibitions, featuring large-scale abstract paintings by Scott Bertram and an exhibition by students in School District #22.

Scott Bertram’s exhibition -- We Cannot Say It Is There, And Yet We Cannot Say It Isn’t -- is a new body of work being displayed at the VPAG.

Alongside Art form the Heart, the annual exhibition by elementary students in School District #22.

“Bertram strives to cultivate his approach towards unknown outcomes in his painting process,” said VPAG curator Lubos Culen. "He relies on his intuition and openness to accept or reject the changes he had orchestrated. On Purpose, Bertram abandons the representational elements in favour of complex renderings of pictorial space, which will only be revealed once the painting is ‘proclaimed’ finished."

UBC Okanagan alumni, Scott Bertram graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007. Scott went on to receive his Masters of Fine Arts from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in 2010, and most recently received the Canada Council Research and Creation Grant.

The VPAG will be hosting an artist talk with Bertram on January 28th from 6-8 PM. Bertram will go through the development of his work over the last 10+ years leading up to his current exhibition at the VPAG.

The artist talk can be viewed over Zoom.

Along with Bertram’s exhibition, the VPAG is showcasing art from elementary students in School District #22 in Art from the Heart. This annual exhibition allows students the opportunity to display their creations in a professional setting while viewers are delighted by their artwork. Later in February, high school students will display their artwork in the annual exhibition Art & Soul.

Scott Bertram’s exhibition runs through January and continues until March 10th.

Art from the Heart runs through January until February 4th.

Additionally, the high school student’s exhibition Art & Soul will open on February 11th and continue to March 10th.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.