Wanted by police - Jason Reece Baker

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

50-year old Jason Reece Baker is wanted for uttering threats, extortion, criminal harassment, and is believed to be in the Vernon area.



Baker is described as:



• Height: 6’ (183 cm)

• Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)

• Brown hair

• Green eyes



If you have information on the whereabouts of Jason Baker, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.