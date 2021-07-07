Wanted by police - Jason Reece Baker
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.
50-year old Jason Reece Baker is wanted for uttering threats, extortion, criminal harassment, and is believed to be in the Vernon area.
Baker is described as:
• Height: 6’ (183 cm)
• Weight: 170 lbs (77 kg)
• Brown hair
• Green eyes
If you have information on the whereabouts of Jason Baker, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.