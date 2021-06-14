iHeartRadio

Wanted by police - Trevor Tessmer

80034_Picture1

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Saskatchewan man.

41-year old Trevor Tessmer is wanted for breaching the conditions of his release order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Tessmer is described as:

• Height: 6’ (183 cm)
• Weight: 223lbs (101 kg)
• Brown hair
• Brown eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Trevor Tessmer, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.