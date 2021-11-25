Wanted by police: Trey Robert Isaac
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 23-year old Trey Robert Isaac. Isaac is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.
Trey Isaac is described as:
- Height: 5’7 (170 cm)
- Weight: 115lbs (52 kg)
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
If you have information on the whereabouts of Trey Isaac, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
