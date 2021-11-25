iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Wanted by police: Trey Robert Isaac

TreyIsaac

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 23-year old Trey Robert Isaac.  Isaac is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Trey Isaac is described as:

  • Height: 5’7 (170 cm)
  • Weight: 115lbs (52 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Trey Isaac, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

12