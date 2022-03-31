Water service interruption for Okanagan Landing area next week

Residents in the Okanagan Landing area are asked to prepare for a one-day water service interruption, as crews conduct a scheduled repair on a water main line.

Last summer, crews conducted an emergency repair on a main line valve, which now needs to be replaced.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on April 5, properties in the following areas will experience a temporary water outage: (see map below)

5888 – 7090 Okanagan Landing Rd

Tronson Rd (from Okanagan Landing Rd to the east end of Scott Rd)

Lakeshore Rd (from Okanagan Landing Rd to 2691 Lakeshore Rd)

Marshall Fields

Cummins Rd

Dallas Rd

Captain Bailey Rd and Captain Bailey Way

Willow Park Rd

Longacre Dr to Apollo Rd and Upper Apollo Rd

Additionally, properties in the following areas are asked to reduce water usage:

Properties west of the 6200 block of Okanagan Landing Rd to the border of the Outback

Sunset Properties

Whitepoint Road

Predator Ridge

The service interruption is expected to last approximately 8 hours, and the service interruption area could expand without notice.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to make necessary arrangements to have a short-term water supply available before the interruption begins (such as filling bathtubs, pots and containers). For those with a reduced water service, the City asks that you conserve water use as much as possible during the repair, to reduce impact to the water system.

In preparation for this temporary service change, City Operations have reviewed the available water resources for the Okanagan Landing and Predator Ridge areas and are confirming the area reservoirs will be full and available for use. Contingency plans will be in place in case of emergency.