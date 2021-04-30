Radiothon 2021

Radiothon 2020 - This year we’re doing things differently.

The 17th Annual Have a Heart Radiothon will take place from 6am – 6pm on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020. But this year we're doing things a little differently. This year's Radiothon will be the first-ever VIRTUAL SunFM Have a Heart Radiothon… and we need your help!

In the past few months, our community has shown their love and support for our local frontline workers and medical staff in innumerable ways. And this month, Sun FM is once again teaming up with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation for our annual Have a Heart Radiothon. Despite the pandemic: babies are being born, equipment needs to be replaced, and new technologies offer staff opportunities to provide even better care. Many pieces of equipment that are essential for the care of women and children are at the end of their life and have been used for over 20 years.

Donations will be accepted via the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation website, and via phone in donations to 105.7 Sun FM on our contest line at (250) 545-4487.

As a previous supporter of our Radiothon, you know that the funds raised in our 12-hour day go directly to the highest priority needs within the Women’s and Children’s Departments at our hospital. Sun FM is committed to helping the community in the North Okanagan and because of your continued support, we were able to raise $60,100 in 2019! Last year these funds helped Vernon Jubilee Hospital's Maternal Child Care Ward.

The 12-hour Radiothon will be fully broadcast on-air at SunFM, and our phone volunteers will be physically distanced.

Ways to support this year's Radiothon and the VJH

CALL 250.545.4487

: https://vjhfoundation.org/radiothon SHARE: Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and help spread awareness about the Radiothon

What's desperately needed

This year, our goal is to continue to raise funds in support of the Maternal Child Care Ward by purchasing new equipment for newborns and their mothers during their stay at VJH. Included in this much-needed equipment purchase are: