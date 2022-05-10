Radiothon Pure Country 105.7 2022

Have a Heart Radiothon 2022

The 19th Annual Have a Heart Radiothon will take place Thursday, May 26th, from 6am to 6pm at The Village Green Shopping Centre in Vernon !!

This month Pure Country is teaming up with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation for our annual fundraiser. Despite the pandemic, babies are being born, equipment needs to be replaced, and new technologies offer staff opportunities to provide even better care for our community.

100% of the funds raised in our 12-hour event go directly to the highest priority needs to help women and children in the Maternal Child Care Ward at our hospital. With 8282 babies born in 2021, the unit was full of activity and highlighted the need for this specialized equipment.





Ways to support this year's Radiothon and the VJH

CALL: 250-558-1362

DONATE ONLINE: https://vjhfoundation.org/radiothon

SHARE: Follow us on Facebook and Instagram and help spread awareness about the Radiothon

What's desperately needed

This year our goal is to continue to raise funds in support of the Maternal Child Care Ward by purchasing new equipment for newborns and their moms during their stay at VJH.

The priorities this year are:



Panda Warming Units



This is a fundamental piece of equipment designed to assist the healthcare team with critical interventions in the first minutes of life up until discharge. The unit is kept in the room rather than separating the child from their mom - an increasingly important need with limited visitors during COVID. This piece of equipment touches every child born at VJH



LikePak Pediatric Patient Transport Monitor



This VJH has transport monitors for adults but not for children. Infants, children and youth have to wait for that equipment to be available or wait even longer for pediatric-specific transport to arrive in Vernon from another centre. A pediatric-specific transport monitor will help the sickest kids travel safely to a hospital who can deliver the highest level of care required







