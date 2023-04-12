Radiothon Pure Country 105.7 2023

Have a Heart Radiothon 2023



Pure Country 105.7 is proud to once again partner with the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation for the 20th Annual Have a Heart Radiothon!



Join us on Thursday, May 11th as we raise funds for the Women's and Children's Health Services Unit.



This year, your generous donations will be used to purchase a fetal health surveillance monitor and one infant care panda warmer.

These units enable healthcare professionals to “listen” to a baby's heart rate and observe newborns after delivery while helping to keep moms connected to their babies.

Make a donation on Thursday, May 11th from 6am to 6pm

CALL: 250-558-1362 to speak with an operator

IN PERSON: join us at Village Green Shopping Centre

DONATE ONLINE: https://vjhfoundation.org/radiothon

SOCIAL MEDIA: follow us on Facebook or Instagram to spread awareness

What's desperately needed

Panda Warming Units

This is a fundamental piece of equipment designed to assist the healthcare team with critical interventions in the first minutes of life up until discharge. The unit is kept in the room rather than separating the child from their mom . This piece of equipment touches every child born at VJH

Fetal Health Serveillance Monitor

The wireless monitoring systems are a patient-centred technology that are integral to the care of the expecting Mom and her baby. These machines are placed on Mom’s belly to monitor Mom and baby. Because it is a wireless device, Mom is able to move freely around her room. This movement also helps with the progression of labour.



