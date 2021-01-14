iHeartRadio

Teens Count Too Graduation Awareness

Teens Count Too Pure Country 105.7 is proud to partner with Teens Count Too for this upcoming Graduation season. Teens are an age group often left out when people think to donate, but through applications received from The Salvation Army, school, and youth agencies, we can make sure that teens get to attend Graduation with pride.
 
For more info on how you can get involved and support, go to: facebook.com/TeensCountToo/
 
You can mail donations to: 
Teens Count Too
c/o N.O.C.L.S
4102 Pleasant Valley Road,
Vernon, BC V1T 4H2
 
Or Call: (250) 309-8906

 

 

 