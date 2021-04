LISTEN: Interviewing A Dog For A Beer Job

Busch Dog Brew is hiring a Chief Tasting Officer. Their Bone Broth Brew sold out in a day in 2020. Now, Busch Dog Brew is releasing another doggy beer and is hiring a dog as their 'CTO'. They are offering pet insurance and free dog brew. People and their dogs can apply for the job on Busch's website. What would it be like to actually interview a dog for a job? Hmmm, I wonder....