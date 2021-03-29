Windsor’s Pure Country is giving you another chance to put some Pure Country CASH in your pocket!

Listen weekday afternoons at 2:10pm, 3:10pm, and 4:10pm for your chance to Sound Off with Chris Byrne! Chris will play a sound and if you guess what it is YOU WIN! Easy, right?

Listen for the cue to call then dial 519-792-5000 and be the 8th caller through to Sound Off with Chris Byrne. We’ll start the pot at $150, if you guess correctly you’ll win the pot but if you get it wrong, we’ll add another $150 to the jackpot for our next player!

Check out our most recent guesses below!

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts on March 29, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET and closes on April 16, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the county of Windsor-Essex, Lambton, or Chatham-Kent in Ontario, Canada who are 18 years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. A total amount of $6,750.00 in cash prizes is available to be won. The minimum amount that can be offered as a prize is $150. Odds of a caller being selected as contestant and playing the game for a chance to win a prize will depend upon the total number of callers after each cue to call on any weekday of the contest period. Odds of winning a prize once selected to play the game will depend on each contestant’s ability to correctly identify the sound. Number of prizes available to be won throughout the contest will decrease as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at purecountry89.ca.