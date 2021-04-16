Sound Off With Chris Byrne
Did you think we’d just keep the jackpot for ourselves? Think again!
We’re giving you another chance to Sound off with Chris Byrne and we’ll even give you clues to help you out!
Listen weekday afternoons at 2:10pm, 3:10pm, and 4:10pm for your chance to guess our secret sound and you could be $4,900 richer!
Listen for the cue to call then dial 519-792-5000 and be the 8th caller through to Sound Off with Chris Byrne.
Listen to the sound here:
Here’s what it’s NOT:
- Percolating Coffee / Coffee Grinder
- Change Machine / Money Counter
- Spoke Soundmaker on a Bicycle
- Frying Bacon
- Pencil Sharpener
- Water Going Down Drain
- Filling Up A Water Bottle
- Marbles Falling Onto A Surface
- Rain Maker
- Tape Rewinding
- Crushing Ice in a Blender
- Coins Falling
- Boiling Water
- Toilet Flushing
- Card Shuffler
- Compressed Air
- Slurping through a Straw
- Rain/Hail/Freezing Rain
- Paper Shredder
- A Spray Can
- Hail/Freezing Rain
- Salt Spreader
- Spinkler
- Pop Fizz/Carbonation
- Garden Hose with Running Water
- A Water Fountain
- Cocktail Shaker
- Grass Trimmer
- Garden Hose
No purchase necessary. The Contest starts on April 19, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET and closes on April 23, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the county of Windsor-Essex, Lambton, or Chatham-Kent in Ontario, Canada who are 18 years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the one prize is $4900 CAD. Odds of a caller being selected as contestant and playing the game for a chance to win a prize will depend upon the total number of callers after each cue to call on any weekday of the contest period. Odds of winning a prize once selected to play the game will depend on each contestant’s ability to correctly identify the sound. In the event that the Prize is awarded prior to the end of the Contest Period, no further prizing will be awarded and the Contest will be completed. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at purecountry89.ca.