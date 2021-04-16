Did you think we’d just keep the jackpot for ourselves? Think again!

We’re giving you another chance to Sound off with Chris Byrne and we’ll even give you clues to help you out!

Listen weekday afternoons at 2:10pm, 3:10pm, and 4:10pm for your chance to guess our secret sound and you could be $4,900 richer!

Listen for the cue to call then dial 519-792-5000 and be the 8th caller through to Sound Off with Chris Byrne.

Listen to the sound here:

Here’s what it’s NOT:

Percolating Coffee / Coffee Grinder

Change Machine / Money Counter

Spoke Soundmaker on a Bicycle

Frying Bacon

Pencil Sharpener

Water Going Down Drain

Filling Up A Water Bottle

Marbles Falling Onto A Surface

Rain Maker

Tape Rewinding

Crushing Ice in a Blender

Coins Falling

Boiling Water

Toilet Flushing

Card Shuffler

Compressed Air

Slurping through a Straw

Rain/Hail/Freezing Rain

Paper Shredder

A Spray Can

Hail/Freezing Rain

Salt Spreader

Spinkler

Pop Fizz/Carbonation

Garden Hose with Running Water

A Water Fountain

Cocktail Shaker

Grass Trimmer

Garden Hose

No purchase necessary. The Contest starts on April 19, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. ET and closes on April 23, 2021 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of the county of Windsor-Essex, Lambton, or Chatham-Kent in Ontario, Canada who are 18 years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of the one prize is $4900 CAD. Odds of a caller being selected as contestant and playing the game for a chance to win a prize will depend upon the total number of callers after each cue to call on any weekday of the contest period. Odds of winning a prize once selected to play the game will depend on each contestant’s ability to correctly identify the sound. In the event that the Prize is awarded prior to the end of the Contest Period, no further prizing will be awarded and the Contest will be completed. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at purecountry89.ca.