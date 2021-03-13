Win with Sleep Country!

Now more than ever, we need to take care of ourselves, and prioritizing our sleep is one of the best forms of self-care for living a healthier life!

That’s why we’ve teamed up with Sleep Country to help make sleep a promise in your life!

Monday - Thursday this week, listen for a new keyword to text* followed by your name to 89089 for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Sleep Country.

Then, on Friday listen for your chance to win 1 of 3 $150 gift cards throughout the day in celebration of Word Sleep Day.

On March 19, join Sleep Country in celebrating World Sleep Day and share your Sleep Promise on social media using the hashtag #MySleepPromise.

Sleep Country. Sleep Well, Stay Well

STANDARD MESSAGE RATES APPLY FOR TEXT INQUIRIES

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on March 15, 2021 and closes on March 19, 2021 at 11:00 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are eigtheen (18) years of the age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill-testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the seven prizes is $50.00 CAD - $150.00 CAD. Odds of winning will depend upon the number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.purecountry89.ca.