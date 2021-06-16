June is Indigenous History Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of our First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples. National Indigenous Peoples Day is June 21. Together let's commit to fostering positive and mutually respectful relationships with Indigenous peoples and communities accross Canada, and the world.

We also join in mourning the mistreatment and loss of Indigenous children in Canada’s residential school system and encourage everyone to learn more about what we can all do to contribute to reconciliation at work and in our personal lives.

Additional Resources:​