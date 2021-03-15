Listen on your Smart Speaker!

Pure Country 89 is now available on your smart speaker!

Wake Up with The Bobby Bones Show on Pure Country 89 - Just ask for it on your smart speaker!

How to get Pure Country 89 on Google Home



Pure Country 89 is now available via Google Assistant on phones and smart speakers like Google Home.

You can connect to us at any time with a command such as "Hey Google, play Pure Country 89."



How to get Pure Country 89 on Amazon Alexa



Listening to Pure Country 89 on your Amazon Alexa is easy!



To configure your Alexa to play Pure Country 89, simply say: “Alexa, ENABLE Pure Country 89.”



Then just ask Alexa to “Open Pure Country 89.”



Simple!



How to get Pure Country 89 on Apple Homepod



To connect to Pure Country 89 on your Apple Homepod, simply say "Hey Siri, play me Pure Country 89."