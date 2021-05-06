WATCH: EXTRA GUM IS READY TO GIVE YOU A FRESH START!

It's May 2021 and we've been dealing with a lot over the past year. I don't think many of us would have even imagined that we'd still be talking about pandemic restrictions and lockdowns. But here we are. We're getting by each and every day with what were able to do. It's not the same, it's not normal, but that time will come... eventually. We just have to wait a bit longer.

Luckily one thing that's kept going strong is advertising, including this look towards a FRESH future from Extra Gum.

Fully warning, you may leave this video with a strong desire to listen to Celine Dion's - It's All Coming Back To Me Now.

Might be a little early to call it the Ad of the Year, but for now it's pretty smile worthy.

Plus if we can get back to normal living fast than EXTRA gum loses it's flavour, we'll be joining those folks in no time! #gumjab

PS, you didn't think I was going to leave you hanging did you?

Also, I'm obviously going to leave you with that Celine Dion music video...

...you're still singing it, aren't you! Aren't you!?

