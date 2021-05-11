WATCH: ONTARIO, LET ME GO (PLAY SOME GOLF)

Not being able to get out on the golf course has been hard, but there's still some good coming from it. Chad Driscoll has some fun with this one on YouTube and made a creative cover of John Denver's - Take Me Home, Country Roads.

Take a listen to Ontario, Let Me Go (Play Some Golf)

If you're looking for more from Chad, check out his YouTube Channel Here.

Also, if you have a craving for the original tune now, here it is:

