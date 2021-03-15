Ways You Can Support The Black Community in London and Worldwide

Following the death of George Floyd, protests and long overdue conversations on racism have been sparked worldwide.

In the wake of Floyd's death, many are asking how to support, educate and donate to Black initiatives and organizations both locally and globally.

Whether it's by attending protests, donating time or money, or dedicating time and space to researching and learning.. there is certainly no shortage of ways to show your solidarity.

Amplifying Black voices is not only important, it is imperative.



It is time to show up, speak up, and act.



Below are links of resources and recommendations.

DONATE:

Justice For Regis

https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-regis

Black Lives Matter Toronto

https://blacklivesmatter.ca/

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund

https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

The Minnesota Freedom Fund,

https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate - CURRENTLY PAUSED

The Bail Project

https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-bail-project

The Movement For Black Lives

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/movement-4-black-lives-1





SUPPORT:

Across Boundaries

Acrossboundaries.ca



The Black Business And Professional Association

Bbpa.org



Black Legal Action Centre

Blacklegalactioncentre.ca



Black Health Alliance

Blackhealthalliance.ca



Black Youth Helpline

blackyouth.ca

READ:

‘The Hate U Give’ by Angie Thomas

‘When They Call You A Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir’ by Patrisse Khan- Cullors and Asha Bandele

‘The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration In The Age Of Colourblindness’ by Michelle Alexander

‘Black People Are Tired’ an article by Dawn Stanley