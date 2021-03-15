Ways You Can Support The Black Community in London and Worldwide
Ways You Can Support
The Black Community
Locally & Worldwide
Following the death of George Floyd, protests and long overdue conversations on racism have been sparked worldwide.
In the wake of Floyd's death, many are asking how to support, educate and donate to Black initiatives and organizations both locally and globally.
Whether it's by attending protests, donating time or money, or dedicating time and space to researching and learning.. there is certainly no shortage of ways to show your solidarity.
Amplifying Black voices is not only important, it is imperative.
It is time to show up, speak up, and act.
Below are links of resources and recommendations.
DONATE:
Justice For Regis
https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-regis
Black Lives Matter Toronto
https://blacklivesmatter.ca/
Official George Floyd Memorial Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
The Minnesota Freedom Fund,
https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate - CURRENTLY PAUSED
The Bail Project
https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-bail-project
The Movement For Black Lives
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/movement-4-black-lives-1
SUPPORT:
Across Boundaries
Acrossboundaries.ca
The Black Business And Professional Association
Bbpa.org
Black Legal Action Centre
Blacklegalactioncentre.ca
Black Health Alliance
Blackhealthalliance.ca
Black Youth Helpline
blackyouth.ca
READ:
‘The Hate U Give’ by Angie Thomas
‘When They Call You A Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir’ by Patrisse Khan- Cullors and Asha Bandele
‘The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration In The Age Of Colourblindness’ by Michelle Alexander
‘Black People Are Tired’ an article by Dawn Stanley
WATCH:
I Am Not Your Negro
When They See Us
13th
Just Mercy
Get Out
The Hate U Give
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Black Power Mixtape
Mississippi Masala
Malcom X