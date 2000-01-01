iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

Static urls List

Instagram

Pure Country Woodstock

Contests

  • 1K2PLAY-contest-header-revised

    Pure Country 104 1K 2Play

    Are you hearing double?  Well that’s just GRAND!  Win $1000 when you hear two songs by the same artist back to back.  Listen weekdays between 6a-6p and when you hear the two songs played back to back by the same artists be caller ten at 325-3033 and the GRAND is yours.
  • pc-cash-grab-header

    Cash Grab

    Win $500 this month with our Cash Grab contest! Enter below every hour and the winner will be announced on November 30th!
  • pc-minute-to-win-it

    Minute to Win It!

    60 seconds…10 questions…cold hard cash! Pure Country 104's Minute to Win It! Listen weekday mornings at 8:10!

Check out what we've been playing

Featured

Bring iHeartRadio with you anywhere

The free iHeartRadio app is available on Web, iOS, Android, Alexa, automobiles and more.

View all apps

Artist Radio

Find your favourite artists, hit play and listen to their best songs along with similar artists.

Featured Podcasts

Atlanta Monster
Office Ladies
SmartLess
Lovecraft Country Radio
Stuff You Should Know
BobbyCast Podcast

Music News

LANCO

2 LANCO Members Becoming 1st Time Dads

dolly

Dolly Parton Gets Some Credit For COVID-19 Vaccine

maren

Maren Morris Wins Big At CMA Awards

rhett1

LISTEN: Thomas Rhett Debuts 'What's Your Country Song'

morgan

Morgan Wallen Reflects On 'SNL' Drama

lee

Lee Brice Tests Positive For COVID-19

danjustinshay

Justin Bieber To Perform At CMA Awards

parton

Dolly Parton Addresses Rumour About Her Husband

lukekelsea

Country Stars Share Halloween Costume Pics