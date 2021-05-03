iHeartRadio
Five Years Ago - An entire city in Alberta evacuated in 6 hours

    Five years ago today, May 3, 2016 -- the entire city of Fort McMurray ... 88,000 people evacuated on the demand of civic authorities.  I was working there at the time and we broadcasted right up till we lost signal.  My thoughts as I look back on those events.  It was a life-changing moment, comment if you have had any moments, big or small, you can point to that changed your life in ways you'll never forget!