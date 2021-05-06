Vax Reax to watch out for .. when is a side effect *serious* ?

Serious vaccine side effects are very rare - literally one in a million or so administered will have any serious reaction that warrants medical intervention, And, there are very common reactions that shouldn't trouble you at all. They simply indicate the vaccine is doing its job. But which is what? I've got the breakdown here in a 1-minute summary, all you need to keep you and your family safe! -- Knox