Over the past 20 years, the IWK Radiothon has raised more than 4 million dollars for IWK Health. Now, in 2021 the tradition continues with 100 Hours for the Kids at the IWK February 8 - 12.

Support the urgent priorities of the IWK.

When you join us in supporting IWK Health, your involvement truly makes a difference in the lives of women, children, youth and their families in the Maritimes.

Want to get more involved?

100 Warriors for the IWK on Pure Country 104. Sign up today to become one of the 100 Warriors and help support IWK Health.

Your involvement truly makes a difference for families in the Maritimes. Because our maritime women and children deserve nothing less than the very best.

