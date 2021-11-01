Pure Country 104’s annual charity Turkey Drive is coming up Monday, November 15, and we need your help!!

From 6am to 6pm on November 15th, the Valley Food Bank will be taking your donations of turkeys for their “Festive Food Hampers”. (Information on Festive Food Hampers below)

Stop by the food bank at 844 Main St, Woodstock, or give them a call at (506) 328-4417 or email vfsfood@nb.aibn.com.

Festive Food Hampers

Festive Food Hampers can be made up by individuals, businesses and community groups.

The hamper should consist of food for Christmas day, for example, turkey, potatoes, vegetables, stuffing, fruit, juice, margarine/butter, cranberry sauce, cereal, mac and cheese, eggs, soups and dessert.



You can compliment your hampers by adding small gifts, tree decorations as well as hygiene products. A hamper can be just a box, hamper or whatever you wish.

If making a donation is more convenient a contribution for $100.00 would take care of the cost of the hamper. The Valley Food Bank would like the hampers received by December 3rd to ensure delivery.