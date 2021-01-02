New Brunswick announces 10 new COVID 19 cases on January 2nd
New Brunswick announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with all cases are listed in the Fredericton region, including:
three individuals aged 19 and under.
two people aged between 20-29.
an individual aged between 30-39.
an individual aged between 40-49.
an individual aged between 50-59.
an individual aged between 60-69.
an individual aged between 70-79.
All cases are self-isolating and thought to be connected. Dr. Russell Chief Medical Officer of Health for New Brunwick expressed concern to see a high spike in cases all in one day but believes all ten are interconnected.
"(we are) ... currently undergoing rigorous contact tracing to confirm. We are also assessing the situation to see if further action is required to control the spread."
There are now 34 active cases in the province, with every health zone having at least one active case currently:
18 - Fredericton area
06 - Moncton region
05 - Edmundston region
01 - Saint John
01 - Bathurst
02 - Miramichi
01 - Campbellton
Currently in New Brunswick, one person is in intensive care related to the virus.