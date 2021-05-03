Advanced polling underway across most of N.B. for the Municipal Election

Voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots at polling stations between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday for the Municipal Election on May 10th.

New Brunswickers are encouraged to bring their Voter Information Cards with them, while those not on the voters list are required to show identification to be added to the list before they can vote.

Information on the locations of advanced and regular polling stations is shown on an elector’s Voter Information Card, on the Elections NB website, or can be obtained by calling 1-888-858-VOTE (8683).

Areas that were under lockdown in Zone 4 will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th, with advanced voting taking place Saturday May 15th and Monday May 17th.

Municipalities where elections were suspended include Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard. The lockdown also suspended elections for Francophone Northwest School Subdistrict 3 as well as Vitalité Health Network , Subregion A3.

Results for the entire province will be released after the polls close on May 25th at 8:00 p.m.

Candidates in contests that were deemed elected by acclamation after the close of nominations on April 9th will also be declared as elected at this time.

Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates

Canterbury

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Tanya Marie Cloutier

Glendon J. Luimes

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Christy Marie Collier

Elaine B. English

Michael Thomas Furrow

Mark A. Grant

Sandra J. Marston (Incumbent)

George S. Mott

Andrea J. Sullivan

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Centreville

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Michael Stewart (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (3 to be elected)

Robert Lee (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Garth Dale Seely (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Kathleen M. Simonson (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Florenceville-Bristol

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Laurel Robert Bradstreet

Karl Edward Curtis (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 1 (3 to be elected)

Stephen F. Belliveau

Ryan L. Dickinson

Nancy J. Giggie

Daniel W. Guest (Incumbent)

Lacey Kinney-Thomas

Laurie A. Martel

Councillor, Ward 2 (3 to be elected)

Dan McCarthy (Incumbent)

Andrew L. Saunders

David Allison Trafford (Incumbent)

Nancy J. Whyte McCauley (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Hartland

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Tracey D. DeMerchant

Darrin Foster (Incumbent)

Councillor (6 to be elected)

George Boone

Greg Crouse (Incumbent)

Jeff Doherty

Tasha C. Doherty

Stewart J. Fairgrieve

David Winston Gormley

Nancy Lovely

Gary Mangum

Lee A. Patterson

Daphne Anne Stokoe (Incumbent)

Michael D. Walton

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Millville

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Beverly H. Forbes (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (3 to be elected)

Dean R. Crossen

Trevor John Gullison (Incumbent)

Jeffrey Mills (Incumbent)

Colin Trail (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Nackawic

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Ian Kitchen (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Gail M. Farnsworth (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Gregory Ryan MacFarlane (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Mike E. Meade (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Robert B. Simpson (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Brian E. Toole (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick