Approximately $4,000 in tools, mini split stolen in Woodstock break, enter and theft

Woodstock Police are appealing to the public for information after around $4,000 worth of tools were stolen in the community early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the break, enter and theft at 129 Jones Street occurred at around 3 a.m., and items were taken from a number of contractors doing work in the building.

Police say the stolen items include, but are not limited to, track saws, jig saws, impact drills, sanders and a brand new mini split heat pump.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).