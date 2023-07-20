Boil Order issued for parts of Woodstock

The Town of Woodstock has issued a Boil Order for parts of the town following a water main break.

In a social media post Thursday morning, officials say the order covers 503-451 Main Street, 506-452 Main Street, 101-102 Prince William Street, and 104, 108 and 110 Foundry Street.

Any water to be ingested, including for use while brushing teeth, making ice or beverages, and washing raw vegetables, should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

The town says anyone with a compromised immune system should pay particular attention to the use of a safe source of drinking water.

It is safe for people to take showers, bathe, use swimming pools, and wash dishes with hot water or in a dishwasher.

Residents who are experiencing a loss of water are encouraged to turn off their hot water tank to protect the elements, while anyone who experiences coloured water should run their water until it runs clear.