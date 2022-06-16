Boil Water Order lifted for Town of Woodstock

The Town of Woodstock has lifted a Boil Water Order that was implemented in some areas on Sunday, before being expanded to all residents and businesses on Monday morning.

Officials say a water main break left some residents and businesses without water, while others were advised to bring any water that was to be ingested to a boil for at least one minute before use.

Daycares, schools and restaurants without water were advised to close until water could be restored, while others were advised to shut off their hot water tank(s) in order to protect the elements.

In an update at 3:00 p.m., Monday, the town said the water main break had been repaired, and the flushing and filling of water lines and water tanks had begun, though the Boil Water Order would remain in effect.

Anyone experiencing dirty water was asked to run the tap until it cleared.

In a notice Thursday afternoon, the Town said water tests and system analyses had confirmed the water was safe to consume, and the Boil Water Order was lifted at 1:30 p.m.