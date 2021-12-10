Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Meduxnekeag Consolidated School in Bedell

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Meduxnekeag Consolidated School in Bedell.

The Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) says officials are working with Public Health to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case.

Those identified as close contacts will receive a letter from Public Health, via the principal, with specific instructions on what to do next, as well as information on picking up rapid tests.

All students should attend school on Friday, unless they are required to self-isolate.