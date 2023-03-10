Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle at Woodstock dealership

Woodstock Police are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the town.

Police say they responded Thursday to a car dealership on Connell Street for a report of a catalytic converter theft.

Investigators say they believe the theft occurred at around 12:15 a.m., but did not identify the affected business.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).